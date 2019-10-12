DALLAS – Following a game like he had, you’ll have to forgive Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for having some fun.

As the Sooners were taking a knee to cement their 34-27 victory over rival Texas in the Red River Showdown, you could see Lamb off to the side busting out the air guitar.

It’s not that Lamb hasn’t had big games before in a Sooner uniform, but what he did Saturday will cement himself as an OU legend in Red River Showdown lore. To the victors do indeed go the spoils and that sometimes includes an air guitar performance.

“I was rocking out, most definitely,” Lamb said. “I was just out there having fun and embracing the moment because you never know when it could end or get taken away from you.”

Lamb finished a spectacular afternoon in the Cotton Bowl with 10 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns. OU had 235 yards passing, meaning Lamb accounted for 73 percent of OU’s total passing yards.

And whenever OU (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big 12) needed a play, he was the one to deliver.

“No doubt we’ve been able to coach some great wideouts over the years,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “We still got some time together. He’s a special player. It’s been a fun journey with CeeDee. Certainly, proud how CeeDee played today on the big stage. He’s a big-game player.”

All of Lamb’s touchdown plays were different and all were pivotal in helping the Sooners bring the Golden Hat back to Norman after last year’s 48-45 defeat.

He scored on a fourth-and-goal touchdown to begin the game. What followed in the next two scores is absolutely stuff of OU legend. A 51-yard flea-flicker touchdown where it felt Lamb dodged every single member of the Texas secondary. Punctuated by a 27-yard touchdown with a great tight-rope job of the sideline.

“I just felt like if I could make one miss, then why not two?” said Lamb about the flea-flicker. “I didn’t really know there was four. Coach Riley would’ve killed me if I’d have got tackled now that you said that.”

Never a doubt in his mind about staying inbounds, either.

“I feel like my balance is a plus for me, and I’m going to use it to my advantage and for me to have the opportunity to showcase it,” Lamb said.

The afternoon by Lamb was able to settle down a shaky, uneven performance by quarterback Jalen Hurts. Playing in his first Red River Showdown, there were some very unlike Hurts moments.

Hurts completed 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards and added 131 yards on the ground and another score. That was the good, but he fumbled in the red zone and also threw an interception in the red zone as OU failed to capitalize on a dominant first half and only had a 10-3 advantage.

With Lamb putting on a show, it allowed running back Kennedy Brooks to play the role of closer. In his first game in two weeks, Brooks finished with 105 yards on 10 attempts with 64 of those yards happening in the final 15 minutes.

The 131 rushing yards by Hurts is the most by an OU quarterback ever against Texas in the Red River Showdown.

“Heck of a football game,” Riley said. “This game continues to live up to its billing as the best game in college football.

“I’m proud of our guys, proud of how they handled this entire week. They were ready to play and win this game. Any time you win this one, it’s special.”

The Sooners are undefeated after Texas week for the first time since 2011. Hurts knows what it’s like to be in the Cotton Bowl, and the nation is reminded about how great Lamb can be.