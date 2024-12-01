Latest bowl game projections for Oklahoma

Oklahoma ended its regular season with a 37-17 loss to LSU.

That puts a limit on where the Sooners could end up for bowl season.

The Sooners ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, finishing 13th in the SEC standings with a 2-6 record. While the Sooners did clinch bowl eligibility with last week's win over Alabama, the loss at LSU gives OU a finite amount of options as to where it'll be playing its 13th and final game of the year.

Here's a look at the latest bowl game projections for the Sooners:

(Reminder, here are the bowl games with direct SEC tie-ins: Citrus Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Music City Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Gator Bowl and the Outback Bowl. The Birmingham Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl get to pick any remaining SEC teams).