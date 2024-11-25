Latest bowl projections for Oklahoma following pivotal 'Bama win

NORMAN — Oklahoma is going bowling.

The Sooners picked up their pivotal sixth victory on Saturday with a 24-3 win over No. 7 Alabama. That improved the Sooners' record to 6-5 on the season, securing bowl game eligibility for the 26th straight year — the second-longest active streak in the country behind Georgia.

Now, it's about figuring out where the Sooners will play. There's still one game left in the season at LSU (Saturday, 6 p.m. ESPN), but considering the best possible finish for OU is 7-5, there's only a few bowl games the team likely could end up.

Here are the latest projections for the Sooners' bowl game:

(Reminder, here are the bowl games with direct SEC tie-ins: Citrus Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Music City Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Gator Bowl and the Outback Bowl. The Birmingham Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl get to pick any remaining SEC teams).