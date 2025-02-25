LB Beau Jandreau feels the love from Oklahoma: "They think I fit right in"

Peyton and Eli Bowen. Michael and Maliek Hawkins. Gavin and Gabe Sawchuk.

Oklahoma has a knack for finding talent in pairs, as they've rostered numerous tandems of brothers in recent years. The next great blood-bound duo may be three-star linebacker Beau Jandreau and his brother Niko, both of whom have recently picked up offers from the Sooners. They're due on campus March 29 for a spring unofficial visit, and they'll return to Norman on June 20 for a joint OV at the ChampU BBQ.

“Man, it’s been great," Beau said of the brothers' relationship with the Oklahoma staff. "They’re probably one of the schools that’s been showing the most interest. They’re checking in pretty much every day. It’s just cool the way they’re doing things — like, the mission trips in South Africa and stuff. It’s cool to see... Obviously, they’ve been legendary in the Big 12 and everything, but once they moved to the SEC, it kind of went downhill for the first season. But the stuff they’ve been preaching is a winning culture, and they’re up there with the big SEC schools.”

Beau, who holds over a dozen collegiate offers, was the first to earn the opportunity to play for Oklahoma. But a couple weeks later, the Sooners also threw a hat in the ring for Niko, who's a three-star safety in his own right. And ever since OU decided to go for the double dip, it's been a communal effort to make the Jandreaus feel at home in Norman.

“It’s pretty much been the whole staff," Beau said of Oklahoma's pursuit. "Coach V FaceTimed us today, and Coach Bates has been super involved too. Coach Skalski, the linebacker [assistant] that went to Clemson, he’s been super involved. He’s actually the one that offered me with [Nate] Dreiling; he was in there too.”