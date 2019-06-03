Unlike many other official visitors from California Kourt Williams' official visit to Norman last month was not his first trip to campus. In fact the three-star linebacker offer from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco had been to Norman just months before. But his second trip to Norman provided some new information even in spite of the recent visit. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker more than anything got some more time with Sooner head coach Lincoln Riley. "I was able to see more of the surrounding city, outside of campus. I was able to talk to coach Riley a lot more. I was able to interact with the team a lot more. Which was great, I was looking to do all of those things and they hit it," he said. And though Sooner fans all over the country have become familiar with Riley it was one of Oklahoma's most recent hires that Williams helped to shed some real light on. "I love coach (Brian) Odom, I really do. That’s a great man right there, he has really been able to connect with me and my parents. We talk all the time, he definitely knows what he is doing and knows what it takes to get to the league," Williams said. And the two Sooner staff members, along with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, have had a clear message for the talented perimeter defender from the California powerhouse.

"What they are really saying is that everyone knows their offense, with the new coaching staff they are really trying to get their defense on the same level, well not the same level," he said. "I know that at Washington State they went from the No. 112 in (total) defense to the top 15 in one year. Just knowing that and that they are at Oklahoma right now with better resources and probably better athletes, the sky is the limit for them. "(Also) I’m a high priority on their list and they are short of linebackers, especially at that WILL spot where they see me playing. If I was to come as a freshman I would have a chance at playing and possibly starting. A high probability of getting into the rotation though." As mentioned Williams had a chance to spend time around numerous current Sooner players, including his friend Brendan Radley-Hiles. Though his bond with 'Bookie' is still strong it was the Sooners bond as a roster that he couldn't help but notice. "They are a very, very, very close group. One thing I saw and noticed is they always have each other’s back. They are never alone and are always looking out for each other. It’s really family oriented over there which I really like," he said. "(As for Bookie) it’s great having a guy that is from where you’re from. He can relate to the transition you are going through. He was definitely giving me a lot to think on. He is able to give you advice on everything." The question has been asked before but what is it that makes Radley-Hiles such a focus of attention for recruits both from Southern California as well as coast to coast. "He's a complex guy, he is really, he thinks ahead. He thinks about the future and doesn’t really get caught up with current circumstances, he uses his head and keeps it when the time comes. Where I’m from, he is real big in SoCal. Bookie is a name in SoCal. Anytime Oklahoma comes up people ask ‘how’s No. 44 doing?’."