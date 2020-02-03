Oklahoma's Feb. 1 junior day was something of a quiet affair as far as commitments go but a lengthy list of visitors came away raving about the trip . None were any more excited than Manvel, Texas 2022 linebacker Justin Medlock . The talented linebacker from just South of Houston talked with SoonerScoop.com about his first trip to Norman and the reality that he is already thinking about when he can return.

"I knew it was gonna be amazing but they blew me away yesterday it was great," Medlock said of Saturday's visit.

A big part of that connection came from his time with the coaching staff, and in particular linebackers coach Brian Odom.

"I got to talk a lot with coach Odom, coach (Lincoln) Riley, and coach (Alex) Grinch. And I got to see the facilities and listen to current player talk about their experiences at Oklahoma," he explained.

"Coach Odom, I can tell that he really cares about his players not just on the field but off the field as well."

Medlock spent ample time around several players on his visit, including one that he expects to see on the Mavericks schedule in the 2020 season.

"I was talking to Jordan Crook for a while and and I also talked to Bryce Foster for a second," he said.

"I think we play them this year too, I'm not sure though."

With the visit clearly having gone well for the Sooners, has there been a return visit set for the rising junior?

"Not yet but I'm definitely planning on coming back."