Porter Moser and the Sooners have made their second transfer portal addition with Long Beach State transfer Jadon Jones, a three-star recruit according to Rivals. This addition strengthens Oklahoma's backcourt. Jones, who visited Oklahoma this week, picked the Sooners over Rutgers and Butler.

Last year in his junior season at Long Beach State, Jones averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 assists. He shot 41.9% from the field, 37.7% from behind the arc, and 85.2% from the free-throw line. Jones played in 34 games and started in 29, logging an impressive 30.4 minutes per game. Jones is a former Big West Defensive Player of the Year and was a catalyst in Long Beach State's NCAA Tournament run.

Jones had several standout performances, including a 26-point game against Cal Poly where he shot 9-14 from the field and 5-8 from behind the arc. He also scored 23 points against Portland and Cal State Fullerton. In the Big West tournament against UC Irvine, Jones contributed 15 points and nine assists. Additionally, he scored 22 points against Cal State Northridge, shooting an impressive 6-9 from behind the arc in that game.