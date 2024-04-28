LBSU transfer Jadon Jones becomes Oklahoma's second hoops portal addition
Porter Moser and the Sooners have made their second transfer portal addition with Long Beach State transfer Jadon Jones, a three-star recruit according to Rivals. This addition strengthens Oklahoma's backcourt. Jones, who visited Oklahoma this week, picked the Sooners over Rutgers and Butler.
Last year in his junior season at Long Beach State, Jones averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 assists. He shot 41.9% from the field, 37.7% from behind the arc, and 85.2% from the free-throw line. Jones played in 34 games and started in 29, logging an impressive 30.4 minutes per game. Jones is a former Big West Defensive Player of the Year and was a catalyst in Long Beach State's NCAA Tournament run.
Jones had several standout performances, including a 26-point game against Cal Poly where he shot 9-14 from the field and 5-8 from behind the arc. He also scored 23 points against Portland and Cal State Fullerton. In the Big West tournament against UC Irvine, Jones contributed 15 points and nine assists. Additionally, he scored 22 points against Cal State Northridge, shooting an impressive 6-9 from behind the arc in that game.
Jones is primarily known as a three-and-D wing due to his shooting and defensive capabilities. He is a highly effective three-point shooter, with a majority of his scoring coming from behind the arc. Jones possesses a smooth left-handed jump shot and also excels at scoring near the rim, connecting on 64% of his attempts from that area. He boasts a 52% shooting percentage on corner threes. Defensively, Jones is impressive with a 3.9% block rate and shows great activity on that end of the court. He is particularly strong as a catch-and-shoot shooter from range but can struggle when shooting off the dribble. Jones is also effective in transition and has the versatility to serve as a secondary ball handler or play as a three-and-D wing. Additionally, he scores well off of off-ball screens, showcasing his ability to contribute in various offensive situations.
After losing players like Milos Uzan, Javian McCollum, Otega Oweh, and Le'Tre Darthard, the Sooners are in the process of retooling their backcourt. Jones now joins Kobe Elvis in Oklahoma's transfer portal class. Both Jones and Elvis will have the opportunity to come in and start immediately. Jones and Elvis are part of a guard group that includes Kaden Cooper and Dayton Forsythe on next year's roster.
As the Sooners start to build momentum, ensure you're subscribed to OUInsider.com for updates on other targets, like Brandon Garrison, and more. OUInsider not only keeps you well-informed on basketball developments but also provides updates on football recruiting and spring practice notes.