There’s really no other way to describe it. Any media session with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been weird, at best, or downright uncomfortable at its worst.

But following the Sooners’ dramatic 42-41 escape vs. Iowa State, there was a side of Hurts that has rarely been shown in a public setting since his arrival in Norman in January.

In a season chockfull of one-word or one-sentence answers to media questions, Hurts was open deep into the night Saturday. He was honest. And for the first time, maybe ever, you got a feel of who Hurts is and what this year means to him.

“People ask me why I carry myself the way that I do, why I handle myself the way I do, why I go about my business the way that I do, why I try to lead the way I do, why I work out after every game,” Hurts said. “Little things like that because I take it personal. I want it so bad for this team.

“As a leader, as a quarterback, I’m willing to lay it all out on the line for them. Me being the player that I am, I know that I can definitely control the outcome of the game and how the game flows and all of that. There’s a lot to learn from.

“But regardless of how this whole thing went tonight, I look at myself in the mirror and say ‘J, you could have did this and you could have did that, but your brothers had your back.’ So we’re going to build from this. We are going to enjoy this as much as we can and try to be 1-0 next week, like we were this week.”