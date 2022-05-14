Lebby lays claim to QB booty in General

Heading into the weekend, we didn’t quite know whether or not the quarterback room for Oklahoma was set for the 2022 season. Go ahead and add one more and know 100 percent that it’s good to go. Tyler (Texas) junior college quarterback General Booty becomes the latest Sooner, announcing his commitment to OU on Saturday afternoon.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgSG9tZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0Jvb21lclNvb25lcj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jvb21lclNvb25lcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A T1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hWZW5hYmxlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hWZW5h YmxlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9M ZWI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0xlYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dVeEREb05JMFQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H VXhERG9OSTBUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlbmVyYWwgQm9vdHkgKEBHZW5l cmFsYm9vdHkxMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW5l cmFsYm9vdHkxMC9zdGF0dXMvMTUyNTU5ODEwMDgxMDc3NjU3OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Booty was a full academic qualifier coming out of the 2021 class from national powerhouse Allen (Texas) High. But COVID-19 hampered his recruitment, just like it did for a lot of recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes, and Booty went the juco route to prove himself. He did just that. In his one season, Booty was sensational in throwing for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.