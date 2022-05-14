Lebby lays claim to QB booty in General
Heading into the weekend, we didn’t quite know whether or not the quarterback room for Oklahoma was set for the 2022 season.
Go ahead and add one more and know 100 percent that it’s good to go. Tyler (Texas) junior college quarterback General Booty becomes the latest Sooner, announcing his commitment to OU on Saturday afternoon.
Booty was a full academic qualifier coming out of the 2021 class from national powerhouse Allen (Texas) High. But COVID-19 hampered his recruitment, just like it did for a lot of recruits in the 2021 and 2022 classes, and Booty went the juco route to prove himself.
He did just that. In his one season, Booty was sensational in throwing for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The question became whether or not Booty would find a home for the 2022 season or extend his recruitment to the 2023 class.
A visit to OU this weekend wrapped all that up. Booty is in, and he will arrive June 1 with the rest of the 2022 class that weren’t mid-year enrollees.
"Excited to come in and get to work! Looking forward to getting down there! Boomer Sooner!" said Booty in a text message to SoonerScoop.com.
Booty is the second quarterback to commit to OU this week. Former Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville, a four-star prospect for the 2019 class, made his OU decision Monday afternoon.
Booty becomes the third commitment of the week, to go along with former Missouri wide receiver J.J. Hester, as first-year head coach Brent Venables and staff went to work to find the final pieces to head into the 2022 season.