Lebby officially welcomed (back) to OU

There are still some big pieces to the Brent Venables staff puzzle to fill out, but he crossed off quite a few important positions Friday afternoon.

Venables announced Jeff Lebby will be the offensive coordinator, and Ted Roof will serve as defensive coordinator as Venables enters his first season as a head coach.

A lot of people were waiting for the Lebby news because he had already said his goodbye message to Ole Miss after an outstanding two seasons in Oxford, and he’s been recruiting like crazy for the Sooners in the last 72 hours.

“We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football,” said Venables in the press release. “The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need and want at OU. Jeff’s offenses and the players he’s coached are some of the most productive in the game. He’s going to bring a dynamic and diverse system that will take advantage of our playmakers.

“He’s one of the best when it comes to game planning and attacking defenses with his smart and aggressive style. His relentless and innovative approach will make us incredibly difficult to defend. We’re excited to have one of the fastest-rising coaches in the game leading our offense and quarterbacks.”

It's been a reunion theme in Norman, and you can add Lebby to the list. Lebby was recruited as an offensive lineman for the Sooners in 2002 before an injury cut his career short. He transitioned into a student assistant role and has been coaching ever since.

“I’m grateful to Coach Venables and Joe Castiglione for the chance to come back to OU and serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” Lebby said. “My five years here as a player and then student assistant under Coach (Bob) Stoops represent some of the best of my life.

“They provided me with a real love and respect for the game of football and laid the foundation for my understanding of what it means to be a successful coach. I will work daily to earn the faith Sooner Nation has put in me to represent this storied program.”

Lebby comes to OU after the two great seasons leading the Rebels’ offense. Ole Miss has been one of the five best offenses in the country in back-to-back seasons, including the development of quarterback Matt Corral.

Ole Miss was 10-2 this season and plays Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Prior to that were two seasons at Central Florida, being an integral member of what made that offense so great under Josh Heupel.

Lebby’s hiring doesn’t come without some scrutiny, as he was a member of the Baylor staff from 2012-16 under Art Briles and the toxic culture that permeated throughout that time in Waco. There has been a lot of criticism and concern about Lebby being brought in, something athletic director Joe Castiglione addressed.

“We vetted him from every angle, on and off the field,” Castiglione said. “We understand why additional questions have been raised around his candidacy, which is why we did our due diligence, completed a thorough review and background check, and spoke to his previous employers throughout the process.

“The reports we received from Baylor, UCF and Ole Miss were consistent – they spoke highly of him as a person, his relationships within the programs as well as how he develops his players, his recruiting ability and, of course, his football acumen.

“At every turn throughout our review, we received assurance of the content of his character, his commitment to compliance and safety, and his desire to contribute to the development of winning programs in the manner we expect of all our staff. In speaking with Jeff, it is abundantly clear that he also knows and will embrace OU's expectations of him both on and off the field. We're glad to welcome him aboard.”

After the Baylor fallout when the administration went through dramatic changes following the 2016 season, Lebby was an offensive coordinator for NAIA Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

One season there, and he returned to FBS with his time at UCF.

Lebby said his time at Baylor, and the five years after, have given him perspective and something he has been learning from ever since.

“I'm honored by the opportunity I've been given to represent one of the most important programs in college athletics,” Lebby said. “My experiences at Baylor will inform my perspective for the rest of my life, on and off the field. It will be a privilege to work with Coach Venables and Joe Castiglione. These are two men I believe in and have the greatest respect for — I have the utmost confidence in their administrative leadership. OU's athletics programs have always demanded the best and I will work every day to earn the trust they have placed in me to represent this institution.”

Lebby has hit the ground running for the Sooners. Offering prospects in the 2023 class and even a 2025 wide receiver. But all eyes go toward 2022, where Lebby is making a spirited charge with a couple of Florida decommitments in Flower Mound (Texas) High quarterback Nick Evers and Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange receiver Jayden Gibson.

Lebby met with Evers on Wednesday night and offered him. Gibson and Evers are expected to make official visits to OU this weekend.

It might be long, not long at all, until Lebby earns that initial commitment in his new role.