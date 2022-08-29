As the weeks go on during a football season, an official depth chart doesn’t give a lot of assistance. You have a pretty good idea of who is going to contribute and who might have fallen off.

That first depth chart, though, always gets people talking. That was the case again Monday morning with Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables releasing what the Sooners look like heading into their season opener vs. UTEP on Saturday afternoon.

There were some surprises. Jaden Davis earning a starting cornerback spot. The CHEETAH has been embraced with DaShaun White taking on the role. Offensively, you have Davis Beville as backup quarterback.

And across the board, you have true freshmen and sophomores pushing the older guys and eclipsing them in some cases.

It could be a wake-up call for some guys, but what offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof wanted to stress is an Aug. 29 depth chart is just a beginning. Nothing more, nothing less.

“This is performance-driven. I really don't care what class they're in. I really don't care about the name on the back of their jersey,” Roof said. “I care about the name that's on the front of their jersey. That's what we worry about. I think we've got a good blend of experience and some guys that are younger. That's the way it is. Every situation is unique and every situation is different, but that's where we are. That's what they've earned to this point.

“This isn't a finish line. This is a starting point for our players, so that's where we are. We just want a group of guys that gives us the best chance to be successful on the field, and we'll go from there.”

Beville’s predictability was key

Obviously, there was zero drama for OU’s starting quarterback spot with Dillon Gabriel. But the door was open at backup, especially when Venables didn’t name one last week.

It’s Beville, the transfer from Pittsburgh, earning the nod. Junior college transfer General Booty and true freshman Nick Evers are battling for third.

With Beville, sounds like it was consistency and predictability that led to him getting the spot.

“Davis, he's created predictable outcomes,” Lebby said. “That's what we're looking for. We want to be able to call a play and have a really good idea what's going to happen before he snaps it. He's done that. He's taken care of the football. As a unit, we talk about it all the time. That's where it starts and stops. We gotta take care of the rock and create good decision-making. He's done that.”

White, Harrington ready for CHEETAH

There was a lot of discussion of the CHEETAH position in the spring, but there was nothing to show the spot was going to be instrumental for the Sooners.

Things changed during the last month as Venables and Roof got to watch the guys on a daily basis and realizing White is the guy, with Justin Harrington right there behind him.

“DaShaun’s had a great camp has adjusted really well because, you know, he was playing WILL earlier in camp and we moved him to the CHEETAH position,” Roof said. “But he still has the ability to play WILL as well.”

“And you know, with Justin, he's worked extremely hard, been extremely committed and approached this thing in the right way. He's had a good camp as well. So again, with the versatility of the skill set he has, that's what fits him.”

It’s about the versatility to be able to help out in run support but still be counted on for covering running backs and wide receivers.

It might seem weird to put White with Harrington, but as Roof joked, Harrington isn’t that small cornerback from last season. He’s bulked up and ready.

Raym makes it back

Not even taking into account what has happened off the field with the coaching chaos, just on-field issues have been enough for center Andrew Raym.

He finished the 2021 season injured. He practiced for less than three days in the spring before having to shut it down.

Healthy and now we know he’s been effective, tabbed as the starting center.

“Raym's done an incredible job through fall camp,” Lebby said. “So looking for great consistency, toughness, edge and a guy that's gonna set the tone from a tempo standpoint. The best tempo teams we've ever been a part of, it started because of the center. And Raym, man, Raym's got it and had a great camp.”

Robert Congel is the backup center, giving OU some great experience at the position.

Davis with a leap

Maybe the biggest singular surprise of the chart was Jaden Davis being named the starting cornerback to go with Woodi Washington.

There were a lot of names gunning for that second spot. Davis, in his fourth year in the program, was in that position of either making a move or falling back. He chose the former, apparently.

“He’s had a good camp,” Roof said. “He’s been very solid, very productive. Physical tackler. Has shown some leadership. Been very proud of him and his camp. Again, I’m looking forward to watching him play.”

T.D. Roof’s next step unclear

Ted Roof was able to have a sense of humor about his son, T.D. Roof, suffering a season-ending biceps injury two weeks ago.

Might not just be a season-ender, but a career-ender.

“Well, he's about 30 years old,” Ted Roof said. “So we're still trying to figure out what the next step is.”

Jokes aside, it does remain to be seen if T.D. Roof will try for another season, or if he’ll call it a career. And it hurt Ted Roof not just as coach, but as father as well.

“As a coach, you hurt for all your players when they become injured,” Ted Roof said. “That’s the bad part of a great game. And so, I hurt for all our guys when they're injured. At the same time, yeah, I feel bad for him because he put so much into it. And you know, it's an unfortunate break, but that's the way it goes.”