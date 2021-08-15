Lewis Sees Past and Future
CARTHAGE, Texas - Oklahoma's linebacker recruiting has been slowly building since the arrival of Brian Odom and during Kip Lewis's recent visit to Norman Odom's early days met his future. Lewis had...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news