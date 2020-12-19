SoonerScoop - LincUpXXI: Edge Rushers

It didn't take long for Jamar Cain to put his stamp on Oklahoma's recruiting by reeling in two of the most talented, and highly-ranked, edge rushers that the Sooners have landed in years. In Clayton Smith he surprised many by beating out Texas at a program known for sending players to Austin and in Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge the Sooners pulled a rare talent out of the Pacific Northwest - a place they've found little success in recent years.