SoonerScoop - LincUpXXI: Edge Rushers

LincUpXXI: Edge Rushers

It didn't take long for Jamar Cain to put his stamp on Oklahoma's recruiting by reeling in two of the most talented, and highly-ranked, edge rushers that the Sooners have landed in years. In Clayton Smith he surprised many by beating out Texas at a program known for sending players to Austin and in Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge the Sooners pulled a rare talent out of the Pacific Northwest - a place they've found little success in recent years.

