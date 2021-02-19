If you were waiting for how long it would take Oklahoma first-year tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to secure that initial commitment, not long at all. Less than a week from being offered and Aledo (Texas) High Jason Llewellyn is in, announcing his commitment to the Sooners on Friday morning.

“It just felt like the best fit for me,” he told SoonerScoop.com just minutes after making his decision public. Llewellyn was offered by Finley and the Sooners last Saturday, and most expected a big-time battle to ensue between OU and Red River rival Texas. Before this week, the prevailing thought was Llewellyn would end up being a Longhorn, and he was expected to take a self-guided tour of the Austin campus this weekend. Obviously, the battle is not over, but it’s a heck of a way to get things started for Finley back in Norman at a school where the Sooners have rarely had any success in Aledo.