It's been well documented how chaotic the last few months of Peyton Bowen's life have been but now that he's been in Norman for more than a month he had a chance to offer some new thoughts. What's it been like in Norman? Just what does his recruitment look like in retrospect? The Sooners freshman safety spoke on all of it this week with the Sooners media contingent.

SCOOPHD: Peyton Bowen Talks OU Arrival