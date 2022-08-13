Long Wait Is Over

Things just never changed in the 28 months since. Other schools entered the picture, and Johnson made his visits, but OU was still there.

OU offered Johnson April 30, 2020, and even though it might have felt like jumping the gun, there were a lot of reasons to believe he was going to end up a Sooner.

Johnson becomes OU’s 20th overall commitment for the 2023 class and the 11th four-star recruit with 10 of those occurring since July 4.

Days turned into weeks into months into years, but there was never any panic. The journey reached its conclusion Saturday evening with Johnson committing to the Sooners at a Meet the Broncos event to hype up Mustang’s upcoming season.

From the day the offer was made, something just felt like it was going to be different for Oklahoma and Mustang (Okla.) High athlete Jacobe Johnson .

June was a perfect example of that. Johnson took his OU official visit June 3 weekend for the ChampU Family BBQ. Then he followed that with trips to Alabama, Michigan and Stanford the rest of the month.

OU still appeared to be the easy leader, and when Johnson returned for The Party at the Palace at OU the last weekend of July, the writing was on the wall.

Johnson has been a two-sport recruit the entire time and was offered by the Sooners to play basketball not too long after the football offer. It remains to be seen what his future on the hardwood can be, but there’s a lot to be excited about on the gridiron.

The offer was based more on potential in April following his freshman season. He had some good moments as a sophomore, but Johnson showed who he is and what’s possible as a junior, making monster plays in helping Mustang reach the semifinals.

He was a two-way threat at cornerback and wide receiver. The plan remains for him to stick on defense at defensive back with the Sooners.

Johnson was a cornerback who you could leave in one-on-one coverage, but who also wasn’t afraid to make a tackle out in space or come into the trenches to make a stop.

Although it has been something a lot of OU fans have expected for a long time, it’s still a nice win to be able to make it happen.

He is just the second in-state commitment for the class, joining McAlester (Okla.) High’s Erik McCarty, and Johnson is the first top five OKPreps prospect to commit to Brent Venables.



