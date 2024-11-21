Longtime Oklahoma QB commit Kevin Sperry flips to Florida State

It was somewhat foreseeable, and it was somewhat out of the blue.

But regardless, the Sooners' longest-standing commit in the 2025 cycle has flipped his commitment.

Four-star QB Kevin Sperry, who locked in with the Sooners in March of 2023, backed off his Oklahoma pledge on Thursday night in favor of Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback had been the original commit of the 2025 cycle for the Sooners, and had been instrumental in the program's efforts to recruit a national top-10 class.

In fact, Sperry had been so thoroughly committed that he moved from Texas to Oklahoma with his family in the summer of 2023, and he played his junior season at Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert HS.

Nevertheless, the dynamic had grown strange between Sperry and Oklahoma in recent months. After the conclusion of his junior year, he and his family moved back to Texas, and he enrolled at Denton Guyer High. He had not been a consistent presence on game-day visits throughout the 2024 season, and the Sooners continued to quietly recruit three-star Muskogee (Okla.) QB Jamarian Ficklin, a Texas State commit.

On social media, Sperry continued to profess his firm commitment to Oklahoma, but the saga abruptly ended on Thursday evening when he announced that he'd flipped to FSU. In the Seminoles' class, he replaces four-star QB Tramell Jones, who flipped from Florida State to Florida mere days ago.

For the moment, the Sooners are without a quarterback in the 2025 cycle. However, there are several signal-callers within state lines that the program could push to flip, including Ficklin and Georgia Tech commit Grady Adamson.