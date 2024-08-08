PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Look: Oklahoma to don throwback uniforms vs. Houston on Sept. 7

Photo by: Morgan Givens/University of Oklahoma
Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
Contributor
@BClinton40

Sooner Nation was taken aback — or back about 70 years or so — on Thursday morning when Oklahoma football unveiled a fresh rendition of the football uniforms that were worn for most of the Bud Wilkinson era (1947-63) in Norman.

The new alternate uniforms will be worn in the second game of the 2024 season when the Sooners face Houston on Saturday, September 7 (6:45 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Featuring a clean crimson jersey with white numerals and tri-stripes on the shoulder sleeves, the uniform is likened to that which the Sooners wore from 1946-56.

Complete with crimson-striped white pants and a logo-free white helmet, the fresh take on a historic design screams tradition and pageantry, two aspects of college football that Oklahoma fans are familiar with.

According to a University release, each of the home games during the 2024 season will feature a different theme — the Houston game, of course, spotlighting an era of unmatched excellence under the man who won 47 straight.

"Wilkinson coached the Sooners from 1947-63 and compiled a 145-29-4 (.826) record," the release reads. "The 1969 College Football Hall of Fame inductee led Oklahoma to 47 consecutive wins from the 1953 to 1957 seasons, still the longest streak in FBS history. Wilkinson, who compiled a 40-11 combined record against rivals Nebraska (14-3), Oklahoma State (17-0) and Texas (9-8), directed OU to its first three AP national championships in 1950, 1955 and 1956. The 1956 squad is often regarded as Wilkinson's finest, and possibly the best in program history.

"Wilkinson is the only individual in NCAA annals to win three national championships as both a player (1934–1936 with Minnesota) and a coach."

In addition to the debut of this new uniform, Oklahoma is announcing that it is officially retiring the "Rough Riders" alternate uniforms, which were worn starting in 2014. The Sooners' anthracite "Unity" uniforms will remain in rotation and will be worn again at some point during the 2024 season.

Replica throwback uniforms, in both adult and youth sizes, will be available to purchase at The Sooner Shop.

