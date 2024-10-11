MAILBAG: Can OU win vs. UT? | Sourced info on questions | Recruiting | More

Advertisement

in other news

Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series

Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series

OU softball played its second Battle Series of the fall slate on Wednesday. Here's a look at takeaways, notes and stats.

 • Jesse Crittenden
First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday

First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday

As expected, the availability report includes a slew of familiar names for the Sooners.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis making big strides in Year 3

Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis making big strides in Year 3

The linebacker duo have really emerged in their third year with the Sooners.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Trace Ford emerging for OU's defense in 'hybrid' role

Trace Ford emerging for OU's defense in 'hybrid' role

Ford always had a feeling he could handle more responsibility. This year, he's proven he can.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU notepad: Dasan McCullough will 'have to play a role' against Texas

OU notepad: Dasan McCullough will 'have to play a role' against Texas

The Sooners could get a boost from McCullough's return this weekend.

 • Jesse Crittenden

in other news

Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series

Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series

OU softball played its second Battle Series of the fall slate on Wednesday. Here's a look at takeaways, notes and stats.

 • Jesse Crittenden
First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday

First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday

As expected, the availability report includes a slew of familiar names for the Sooners.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis making big strides in Year 3

Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis making big strides in Year 3

The linebacker duo have really emerged in their third year with the Sooners.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
MAILBAG: Can OU win vs. UT? | Sourced info on questions | Recruiting | More
circle avatar
Brandon Drumm  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
Twitter
@Bdrumm_Rivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement