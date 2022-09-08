“No mistakes for me, no setbacks for me. Just looking forward,” Major said. “Being the guy I always wanted to be, I just really wanted to come in this season and do anything I can to help the guys win. I’m a team-player first and I just wanted to help the team win.”

Saturday began the next chapter for Major, who started it with a bang with 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Major isn’t pointing fingers. He’s not shifting the blame elsewhere. His thumbs point squarely to his chest because he knows the majority of the issues he’s had since arriving in Norman are because of what he has done or has failed to do.

But for running back Marcus Major , it was a lot more than that in the 45-13 rout of UTEP. It’s a warmup for what Major is hoping to accomplish in his fourth year in the program, and a statement about all he’s had to overcome in the last year to get to this point again.

It was just a one-yard touchdown run in the beginning of the third quarter of a pretty comfortable victory for Oklahoma.

Major was bombarded by his teammates in the end zone and on the sideline. It sort of felt it was their way of letting him know he’s made it all the way back and embracing his perseverance.

After the players, it was running backs coach DeMarco Murray and a brief conversation to congratulate Major.

The good times are hopefully coming because Murray and Major have already had the tough words to reach this turnaround.

“He’s helped me a lot, man,” Major said. “He taught me real things, whether it’s this or that. He taught me how to be one of the guys, but he said it’s all on me. That guy really changed my mindset to things. He really helped me out a lot.”

Major was just one of many OU players to close out the 2020 season with a bang, going for 110 yards on nine carries and a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl victory against Florida. His 2021 was derailed long before he could even take to the field.

Academic issues had Major ineligible for the first half of the season. It was perceived to be great news when Major was ruled back in play the day before the Texas game, but it was really just a blip on the radar. A footnote instead of a splash.

He finished the 2021 season with 15 carries for 83 yards, with 54 yards on 10 carries in the Alamo Bowl win vs. Oregon. He put up those numbers in two games and that was his 2021 story.

For Major, if 2022 was going to be anything worth of note, it was time to grow up.

“Marcus has had a really good offseason,” said Murray during preseason camp. “Done everything we’ve asked him to do. Very fresh. Still a young player. We’re expecting big things from him. He’s put himself in great position to compete. He’s been working extremely hard. I think he has seen that he has to put his best foot forward every single day.”

A shot in the arm for Major actually ended up being the hiring of Jeff Lebby at offensive coordinator. Major said he was still going back and forth about whether to stay or transfer at the end of the season, but Lebby’s arrival let Major know everything was going to be fine.

He turned the page and turned the corner. Leaving the ‘child mentality’ in the past, Major is embracing the being a pro every day mindset.

Safe to say, the light bulb has come on.

“No doubt. We’ve been talking about that since my sophomore year,” Major said. “Just stepping up and being mature. He’s (DeMarco) always telling us to be a pro every day. It took me a while to get that understood. I had to learn from my experience. I just live and learn from my situation. My head is on straight.”

Stellar reviews so far. Head coach Brent Venables and Lebby have been quick to say Major has been impressive on and off the field, putting together his best camp since coming to OU.

Major was banged up in the spring, but he didn’t allow that setback to linger.

“To come back in the summer with the right mindset and going into fall camp and dominating that, I think what you are seeing from B-Will (Brayden Willis) and Marcus Major is truly what they've been doing,” quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “It's their work coming to light. I'm super proud of them. Guys who work hard are going to be rewarded. I'm super happy for them.”

OU needs Major to continue on this trajectory. Major and running back Eric Gray feel like they’re going to be a potent one-two combo for the Sooners in the backfield.

Some injuries, some bench sitting, some academic problems, now it’s time for some memories and some production.

He’s fresh. He’s ready. Time to unleash Major.