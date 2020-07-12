 SoonerScoop - Making Sense of Positions
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-12 07:12:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Making Sense of Positions

SoonerScoop
SoonerScoop.com Staff

This week's SoonerScoop sees things starting to take shape in Oklahoma recruiting. Whether it's a clarification of how the numbers could work out at receiver, a few targets we still think could eme...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}