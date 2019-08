Oklahoma may have lost the commitment of Raytown (Mo.) South three-star cornerback Dontae Manning but that doesn't mean that they are out of the pursuit. In fact the vast majority of Oklahoma's staff is staying in near constant contact with the heavily pursued defensive back. What schools is he currently thinking about using his final three official visits on and is there any dark horse school maybe making a move?

Former Sooner Commit Hearing from Tons of Sooner Staff