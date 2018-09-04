SUNNYVALE, Texas - Oklahoma's long-time offensive line commitment, Marcus Alexander, may not be as well known, or nationally regarded but that could be on the verge of change. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Alexander opened his season on Friday night against rival Kemp and after saying last year's game was marred by some 'ugly play' he came out ready to make a statement.

Roughly a dozen pancake blocks later, and even collecting a personal foul of his own for finishing a block beyond the whistle, it's safe to say he drove the point home.

Afterward he also spoke with SCOOPHD about where things are with his commitment to the Sooners and any travel plans he has upcoming.