McCarty commits to Sooners
It has been less than two months, but it has been obvious to see that Oklahoma is going to do everything it can to lock down the state border once again.
The efforts of first-year head coach Brent Venables and the rest of the staff came through Saturday evening with McAlester (Okla.) High athlete Erik McCarty committing to OU.
McCarty did a little bit of everything as a junior and did it all at an exceptionally high level. No, really, anything you could ask for is what McCarty did. He rushed for 2,004 yards and 38 touchdowns. He added another 13 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, he had 104 tackles and 18 pass breakups with three fumble recoveries and an interception. He also blocked six kicks.
The Sooners had been keeping tabs on McCarty throughout his junior season, but once Venables took over in December, the push really went full force.
He was offered Dec. 30, and you could tell it was a major development in his recruitment. OU never slowed down, and the momentum kept going toward the Sooners, culminating with McCarty visiting Saturday for junior day and making his decision.
McCarty is the second 2023 commitment for OU since Venables has taken over, joining Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, who made his announcement Monday afternoon.
McCarty is the first to make the leap among the junior day visitors, but it feels like a safe bet that he is not going to be the last.