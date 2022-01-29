McCarty commits to Sooners

It has been less than two months, but it has been obvious to see that Oklahoma is going to do everything it can to lock down the state border once again. The efforts of first-year head coach Brent Venables and the rest of the staff came through Saturday evening with McAlester (Okla.) High athlete Erik McCarty committing to OU.

McCarty did a little bit of everything as a junior and did it all at an exceptionally high level. No, really, anything you could ask for is what McCarty did. He rushed for 2,004 yards and 38 touchdowns. He added another 13 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he had 104 tackles and 18 pass breakups with three fumble recoveries and an interception. He also blocked six kicks.