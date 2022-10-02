Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments, was led by a two-way star that dominated a potential state finals matchup. Beyond that was a huge performance by one Sooner receiver and again some big nights by young defensive linemen.

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City have one of the area's most dominant defenses and put up an absurd stat line on Friday night holding Truman to -43 yards of offense including just two passing yards. Adebawore had 4.5 tackles (three solo), and three tackles for loss on the night. Next Week: North Kansas City (5-1) is traveling to Oak Park.

The Skinny: As the schedule has cooled off Arnold has been in a bit of cruise control. On Friday night he had a modest 12-22 for 193 yards and two touchdown performance as Guyer crushed McKinney Boyd 56-7. Next Week: Guyer (6-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango had the week off. Next Week: Durango (4-1) is hosting Frisco Summit.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown took a tough loss to a good Wakulla team, 21-20 in overtime. Brown made a few plays - exact stats are unavailable - but Rickards went for the two-point conversion, and win, in overtime but came up short. Next Week: Rickards (2-4) is hosting Gadsden County.

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders had their game postponed to Fri., Oct. 21 against Tampa Robinson due to Hurricane Ian. Next Week: Catholic (3-1) is traveling to Winter Haven.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson had the week off. Next Week: Judson (2-3) is hosting San Antonio East Central.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North crushed Raymore-Peculiar, 47-7. The defense allowed just 101 yards while the offense put up 317 yards rushing on nearly 10 yards per carry with Green and his offensive line paving the way. Next Week: North (5-1) is traveling to Liberty.

The Skinny: Hicks got a night of rest as Ryan clobbered an overmatched Ft. Worth South Hills 50-0. Next Week: Ryan (4-1) is traveling to Burleson Centennial.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun's game against Toronto Prep was canceled. Next Week: Hun (4-0) is traveling to Blair Academy on Sat., Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Johnson had a huge hand in helping Mustang to a 27-17 win over Tulsa power Owasso. On the night he had a 52-yard touchdown catch, threw another touchdown of his own to Keegan Bass and intercepted an Owasso pass as well.

Next Week: Mustang (4-1) is traveling to Edmond Santa Fe on Thu., Oct. 6.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola saw their game with St. Cloud postponed until Mon., Oct. 17 due to Hurricane Ian. Next Week: Osceola (2-2) is playing Orlando Jones on Mon., Oct. 10.

The Skinny: McCarty, in one of the biggest games of the week in Oklahoma, and his Buffaloes took down fellow 5A state title contender Del City 34-33. He was well managed in the run game with just 84 yards on 23 carries but had the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime following a one-yard touchdown run to set it up. It was int he passing game where he truly caused trouble with three receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns (30, 80, 50) Next Week: McAlester (5-0) is traveling to Coweta on Thu., Oct. 6. WEEK 6 MVP

The Skinny: Bergan had a tough night falling to Oakland-Craig 46-17. McIntyre had three receptions for 23 yards and on defense had 18 tackles (six solo) on the night. Next Week: Bergan (3-3) is hosting David City Aquinas.



The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall had the week off. Next Week: Crandall (4-1) is traveling to Greenville.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats got back on the winning track dominating Issaquah 43-6. Next Week: Mount Si (3-2) is hosting Woodinville.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos lost a heartbreaker to district rival Cypress Falls, 39-36 in overtime. Pettaway had a big night with six receptions for 147 yards including an 84-yard touchdown. He also had a huge 43-yard catch that set up a would-be game winning Creek touchdown with just :30 seconds remaining. Next Week: Langham Creek (2-3) is traveling to Cypress Woods.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti's game was canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Next Week: IMG (3-1) is hosting Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who beat Hopewell 40-34. Next Week: West Charlotte (4-3) is hosting Hough.

The Skinny: Spencer had another big game but it wasn't enough as Life Christian fell to Our Lady of Good Counsel 36-7. On the night Spencer had nine tackles (eight solo) and blocked an extra point. Next Week: Life Christian (3-3) is traveling to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie

The Skinny: The Chaps and Vasek simply ran through another opponent with a 73-7 win over Del Valle. On the night Vasek had seven tackles (two solo), two sacks (eight yards). Next Week: Westlake (5-0) is hosting Anderson.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe crushed Rocky Bayou Christian 54-0. In the game Vickers had a 60-yard touchdown reception. Next Week: Munroe (3-2) is traveling to Florida State University High School