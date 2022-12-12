The Sooners picked up a pair of commitments this weekend, one from the portal and one for the 2023 class.

Sometimes, the transfer portal and the current recruiting class can work together. Oklahoma just learned that in a major positive way.

The McCullough brothers are coming to Norman. South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph defensive back Daeh McCullough has flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to the Sooners. His brother, former Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough , will be joining him as well.

Daeh McCullough had been committed to Cincinnati since June, but OU entered the race with an offer five weeks ago. It wasn’t just a token offer, either, as the Sooners really put the pressure on to try to initiate a flip.

The McCullough brothers visited Norman over the weekend, and head coach Brent Venables and staff were able to close the deal.

Their job was made easier with all the coaching changes that have occurred with the Bearcats, and the OU coaches made Daeh a big-time priority in the last week, having multiple coaches check in with the four-star prospect.

Dasan is coming off an outstanding true freshman season with the Hoosiers. He had 48 tackles, four sacks and three passes defensed and lived up to the billing of his top-100 national ranking.

He entered the portal last Sunday evening, and it became very obvious very quickly that OU didn’t want just one McCullough boy, but both of them to be on the roster for the 2023 class.

Dasan has some versatility, but it’s very easy to look at his size and frame and skills and know this feels like the future Cheetah linebacker for the Sooners.

Daeh becomes the 23rd member of OU’s 2023 class, still firmly entrenched in the top 10 of the national rankings. He is the 15th prospect to be ranked as a four-star or better in Venables’ first full class.

Dasan is OU’s third portal commitment, joining former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey and former South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner.

Everybody knew the brothers were going to be a huge focus for OU this weekend. Done and done, and now OU can continue to work on finishing the 2023 class and fitting in more pieces from the portal in the days and weeks to come.