McGowan Settling In
MESQUITE, Texas - The start to the season may not have gone the way that Seth McGowan hoped but he and his Poteet teammates have now logged three straight wins, including back to back lopsided victories. On Thursday night against Texas high McGowan put up a whopping 188-yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries.
The Pirates started the season 0-3 and in those three losses, McGowan had just 12 carries due to being held out of several games. Meanwhile, in their three consecutive wins he has had 56 carries.
Though it would be easy to pass off the difference as solely that of McGowan the nation's No. 188 overall player says it has been far more about the growth of Poteet's young players than solely his presence.
"We definitely have a lot of young players, and it definitely took some getting in the groove. I feel like all of our pieces are starting to synthesize together and I think it's showing," McGowan said following the big win.
On two of his four touchdowns, as you can see above in the SCOOPHD video, McGowan celebrated his scores with Horns down. Though he avoided any Big 12 penalty for his actions, he says it's simply the way things are.
"I represent, the day I committed, I was OU for life. So that's always where it'll be," he said. "I made it pretty evident when I committed that I was going to be 100-percent committed. I wasn't going to waiver or be manipulated from my decision. I knew for a fact where I wanted to go and I'm fully confident in my decision."
McGowan is headed to Norman for the West Virginia game, and hopes to bring along 2021 tight end Devon Martin.
BREAKDOWN
*McGowan is all he is advertised to be with his physical presence in the running game. But the part that doesn't get enough credit is his ability as a receiver, which was highlighted by Poteet frequently lining him out wide. McGowan showed his strength, his speed, but he also does a nice job of getting North and South by attacking creases without hesitation. And as many have noted before it's not hard to see some direct connection between McGowan and former Sooner star Rodney Anderson.
*The other Poteet prospect holding a scholarship offer is tight end/wide receiver Tristan Golightly. Though he currently shines as a receiver, it's at tight end where his most likely future lies. With his tremendous length and ability to work vertically Golightly could be that next era of tight ends if he can physically develop.
*Another Poteet standout from the game was 2020 defensive back Jalen Hodo. Hodo has decent size and probably fits best at safety right now but in a zone scheme he might be able to work as a nickelback to give him a bit of versatility. Frankly, it's a bit surprising he hasn't attracted more attention.
*Clayton Smith may not have had the night he was looking for but at times his long and lean frame flashed real potential. If his consistency grows he can become a player that will pick up more offers.