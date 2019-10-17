MESQUITE, Texas - The start to the season may not have gone the way that Seth McGowan hoped but he and his Poteet teammates have now logged three straight wins, including back to back lopsided victories. On Thursday night against Texas high McGowan put up a whopping 188-yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries. The Pirates started the season 0-3 and in those three losses, McGowan had just 12 carries due to being held out of several games. Meanwhile, in their three consecutive wins he has had 56 carries.

Though it would be easy to pass off the difference as solely that of McGowan the nation's No. 188 overall player says it has been far more about the growth of Poteet's young players than solely his presence. "We definitely have a lot of young players, and it definitely took some getting in the groove. I feel like all of our pieces are starting to synthesize together and I think it's showing," McGowan said following the big win.

On two of his four touchdowns, as you can see above in the SCOOPHD video, McGowan celebrated his scores with Horns down. Though he avoided any Big 12 penalty for his actions, he says it's simply the way things are. "I represent, the day I committed, I was OU for life. So that's always where it'll be," he said. "I made it pretty evident when I committed that I was going to be 100-percent committed. I wasn't going to waiver or be manipulated from my decision. I knew for a fact where I wanted to go and I'm fully confident in my decision." McGowan is headed to Norman for the West Virginia game, and hopes to bring along 2021 tight end Devon Martin.

