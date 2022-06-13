McIntyre commits to Sooners

There were way too many official visits in the last two weekends to not start seeing some good news come through for Oklahoma. Monday was the first one as Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergen athlete Kade McIntyre announced his commitment to the Sooners.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQgdG8gT2tsYWhvbWEhISEhIELirZXvuI/irZXvuI9t ZXIgU+Ktle+4j+Ktle+4j25lciEhISBUaGFuayB5b3UhISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZpZ2h0aW5nS25pZ2h0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmlnaHRpbmdLbmlnaHRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvcmlNYzc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBMb3JpTWM3OTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9f Sm9zaF9NY0ludHlyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX0pvc2hfTWNJ bnR5cmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS29hTWNp bnR5cmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtvYU1jaW50eXJlPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thaWFtY2ludHlyZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2FpYW1jaW50eXJlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pSX1NhbmRsaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEpSX1NhbmRsaW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hWZW5hYmxlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hWZW5hYmxlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K T0VfSk9OX0ZJTkxFWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASk9FX0pPTl9G SU5MRVk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hU ZWRSb29mP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFRlZFJvb2Y8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTGViP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9MZWI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUmVhbEpQTG9zbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSZWFsSlBMb3NtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9pcVc2SzBQYlluIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXFXNkswUGJZbjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYWRlIChAS2FkZV9NY0ludHlyZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LYWRlX01jSW50eXJlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM2 NDQ1OTI3Mjg3OTI2NzkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTMs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

McIntyre made his official visit to OU last week during the week and shows you how valuable the spring evaluation period can be. Because before April 15, McIntyre wasn’t on a lot of people’s radar. But the last month saw a bunch of schools come in like Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kansas State, but something felt different when OU made the offer May 29. There was a feeling that if the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables could just get McIntyre to campus, things would progress very quickly. Sure enough, it did.