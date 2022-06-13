 3-star Nebraska athlete Kade McIntyre committed to Oklahoma Monday afternoon following weekend visit to Norman.
McIntyre commits to Sooners

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@BPrzybylo
There were way too many official visits in the last two weekends to not start seeing some good news come through for Oklahoma.

Monday was the first one as Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergen athlete Kade McIntyre announced his commitment to the Sooners.

McIntyre made his official visit to OU last week during the week and shows you how valuable the spring evaluation period can be.

Because before April 15, McIntyre wasn’t on a lot of people’s radar. But the last month saw a bunch of schools come in like Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kansas State, but something felt different when OU made the offer May 29.

There was a feeling that if the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables could just get McIntyre to campus, things would progress very quickly. Sure enough, it did.

With some athletes, schools have a position in mind, but McIntyre does feel like he’s a true definition of an athlete. He could see time on offense at tight end, or he could end up at linebacker. It’ll just depend on how things go from here.

McIntyre becomes the sixth overall commitment for the 2023 class and the second during June. Again, with more than 30 official visitors in the first half of the month, OU fans are allowed to get excited about what’s to come. He’s the first, yep, he won’t be the last.

