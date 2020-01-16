News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 15:10:09 -0600') }} football Edit

McKinzie Wasted No Time

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@Josh_Scoop

Oklahoma's first commitment from the class of 2022 was as early as it was impressive. So what to make of new Sooners pledge Kobie McKinzie? The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker figures to end up as o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}