Oklahoma assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill announced Thursday afternoon he is leaving the program and temporarily stepping away from football to take care of his father in North Carolina.

McNeill was hired by head coach Lincoln Riley just one week after Riley took over for a retiring Bob Stoops in 2017 and helped lead the Sooners to back-to-back-to-back Big 12 championships and college football playoff appearances.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make,” said McNeill in a press release. “But in the end, being near my dad was a necessary choice. Right now I need to be a son again and I need to help my brother and other family members take care of my dad, who is battling significant health issues.

“This is not retirement for me. I still want to coach in some form or fashion. But right now that can't be the case. My focus needs to be on my dad back in North Carolina.”

The departure of McNeill means there are now two full-time openings with the OU staff. Former running backs and special teams coach Jay Boulware left last weekend to become the tight ends and special teams coach at Texas, leaving an opening on each side of the ball.

McNeill originally came to OU to coach defensive tackles before being transitioned to the co-defensive coordinator role for the second half of the 2018 season after the firing of Mike Stoops.

McNeill transitioned into the outside linebackers coach in 2019 and has been a huge influence on Riley as a coach and as a man, dating back to their years together at Texas Tech and East Carolina.

“Ruffin means so much to me and to my family, and his family means so much to him,” said Riley in the release. “I know his decision to leave OU was a very difficult one, but was one he felt he had to make.

“We go back a long, long way. Hard to believe we've been together 15 of the last 17 years. I certainly owe him for helping shape me as a football coach, but I'll always be more appreciative of the impact he had on shaping me as a person. He's as genuine as it gets.

“I'm incredibly grateful for his mentorship and friendship, and for everything he's done for me and my family. We wish him, his wife Erlene and their family the best of luck as they return home.”

McNeill had nothing but flattering words for his three years in Norman, who had become like a second father or grandfather to a lot of players during his tenure.

“The word 'fantastic' does not begin to describe my three years at OU working for Lincoln and this administration,” McNeill said. “And I need to include the fans, as well. They've been absolutely wonderful. And it's more than football. It's family. Lincoln and (his wife) Caitlin and their kids are family to me. All of the football staff and players here are family to me. These three years have been among the best of my life.

“I absolutely loved working for (defensive coordinator) Alex Grinch and with the other coaches. I absolutely loved all my players here. The championships were great and the playoff appearances were great, but the relationships were greater. That's what I'll miss about OU the most. I loved where I worked and I loved the people I worked for. And not one day felt like work. Not a day."

SoonerScoop.com reported Baylor defensive assistant coach Joey McGuire was a top candidate for the Sooners staff opening earlier this week, but McGuire decided Wednesday night to stay with the Bears.

Offensive analyst Zach Hanson and recruiting assistant Chip Viney have been on the road recruiting for the Sooners since OU doesn’t have a full staff with Boulware and McNeill no longer on the staff.

Neither has been promoted to a full-time role at this point, and the coaching search for both positions is definitely underway. No other departures are expected within the staff.

Former OU defensive back Will Johnson is now a defensive graduate assistant coach, but that role is not included in the 10 full-time assistant coaches.