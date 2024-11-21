Member Q&A: On the offensive coordinator search

Earlier this afternoon, I solicited questions from members on the OUInsider member board regarding the Sooners’ search for their next offensive coordinator. Without further ado, let’s dive into each pertinent question that was raised in the thread by members.





SoonerVet1: Will they announce before signing day? You figure they'd want the new OC help keep recruits on board.

Early signing day is Dec. 4 this year. As I have said many a time by now, I would be very surprised if you have to wait longer than 24-48 hours after the conclusion of Oklahoma’s Nov. 30 regular-season finale at LSU. The offensive coordinator will be hired very shortly thereafter, for my money.





AFSoonerZ: OC with the biggest positive impact to the recruiting class and/or coaching staff?

Biggest positive impact? Probably Dan Mullen, because of his national clout as a former SEC head coach and national-champion playcaller. His hiring would reverberate across the country, if nothing else. And it would be really hard for any member of OU’s class to regard that hire as an unsavory one.





stevorolo: Is there anything to the hearings and meanderings about Shannon Dawson and OU OC???

I have not heard any credible buzz about the possibility of Oklahoma hiring Dawson, and it has to be understood that he’s probably out of range for the Sooners. Miami is having its most successful season in quite a while. If Dawson isn’t offered a head coaching job in December, it stands to reason that Miami will do whatever is necessary to retain Dawson — and they have more than enough money to do so. A lateral move (at best) doesn’t make a ton of sense for a guy like that unless there’s an extenuating circumstance.