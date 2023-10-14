But with the Sooners on bye, it's a good time to analyze how things have shaken out with both position groups. Here's a look at the stats, data, takeaways and midseason grade for the offensive line and tight ends:

Through six games, the Oklahoma offensive line has largely played out as expected. The tight end room might be the least surprising position group on the team.

SNAP-COUNT LEADERS

1. Andrew Raym — 423

2. McKade Mettauer — 414

3. Tyler Guyton — 411

4. Walter Rouse — 374

5. Troy Everett — 297

(All snap-count data provided by Pro Football Focus).

TEAM RANKINGS

Sacks allowed: 5 (second in Big 12)

Tackles for loss allowed: 4.5 per game (T-34th nationally)

QB Pressures allowed: 43

TAKEAWAYS

— It's no surprise that Raym, Mettauer, Guyton and Rouse have played the bulk of the snaps. They were the four players named by Jeff Lebby as starters before the season even began. For reference, the Sooners have played 477 total offensive snaps this year.

— The question really centers around the left guard position. Savion Byrd got the start the first three games, but he was pulled in favor of Everett against SMU and then suffered an injury in Week 3. He hasn't played a snap since then, even though Brent Venables said Byrd was back prior to the Iowa State game. The preseason hype was legitimate for Byrd, but he didn't play particularly well in the first three games. He has a PFF season grade of 58.2 with a ghastly pass-blocking grade of 34.6.



— Everett has seen the bulk of the left guard snaps the past three weeks, but there's been some inconsistency with him, too. He's graded out well in pass blocking — 80.8, the highest of any offensive linemen — but his run-blocking grade has been suspect. He was eventually pulled in favor of true freshman Cayden Green against Texas.

— Speaking of Green, he saw a season-high 57 snaps against Texas after just seeing four against Iowa State. Most notably, he was in the game during the Sooners' game-winning drive against the Longhorns. He mostly played tackle during his prep days, but clearly the Sooners believe Green can be productive at guard. It should be interesting to see how the snaps shake out at left guard in the coming weeks. Does Green continue to earn the trust of the coaching staff?

— Caleb Shaffer saw rare playing time after Mettauer's injury against Texas, but he hasn't made much of an impact this season. He's played just 55 snaps, which is on par with young guys like Jake Taylor and Nate Anderson. Mettauer's injury timeline is unclear, with Venables saying the hope is he returns sooner rather than later. But if Mettauer misses any time, it appears Shaffer could see an uptick in snaps.

— Overall, the offensive line has been really solid in pass protection, which has played a big role in Dillon Gabriel's career-best season. But the running blocking has left a lot to be desired — nobody other than Rouse has a PFF run-blocking grade higher than 65.1. That'll need to be a point of emphasis moving forward.

MIDSEASON GRADE: B