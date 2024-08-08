In this week's Midweek Mailbag, we tackle Jayden Gibson 's injury, Jovantae Barnes ' potential this season, project where Adepoju Adebawore will land in the rotation at defensive end and more.

(Editor's note: Gibson's injury has not been officially confirmed by the team as of Thursday afternoon).

Before I dive too deeply into the impact on the field, I’d be remiss if I didn’t express my disappointment for Gibson. He’s one of the most genuine, honest players I’ve ever covered and he's a hard kid not to root for. In my forthcoming preseason predictions column, I was going to predict Gibson to finish in the top three in total snaps at WR and lead the team in receiving touchdowns. I guess that’s the way it goes sometimes.

Okay, let’s talk about what’ll happen on the field.

If this was still the Jeff Lebby regime, we’d know roughly what to expect. Lebby primarily utilized three-receiver sets, and those sets included Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony (until he went down and was replaced by Nic Anderson) and Drake Stoops. That often left Gibson as the odd man out. He played just 231 snaps, which ranked fifth among OU's wide receivers (he finished with 60 fewer snaps than Anthony, who missed more than half of the season). He didn’t play more than 25 snaps in any game during the regular season.

His numbers aren’t going to blow anybody away — 14 receptions, 378 yards, five touchdowns — but he clearly showed his potential, even in limited reps. If Lebby was still on board, the Sooners would likely just continue to lean on three-receiver sets primarily with Farooq, Anderson, Anthony and now Deion Burks in the Stoops role.

But things changed when Seth Littrell replaced Lebby. Gibson played a career-high 44 snaps in the Alamo Bowl. He was getting first-team reps during the spring, and that continued into the fall. All signs were pointing towards Gibson playing a significant role, even with the Sooners boasting one of the more talented and deep wide receiver groups in the SEC.

It’s clear Littrell liked what Gibson brought to the table. Anderson also brings size and length, but nobody presents a clear mismatch quite like Gibson (6-foot-5) on the perimeter. Plus, Gibson averaged nearly 27 yards per reception last season and was arguably OU’s biggest downfield threat.

Still, it’s hard to know exactly what role Gibson was going to play. Is Littrell’s system going to be built around RPOs and three-receiver sets, like Lebby’s? Or are there going to be more four and five-receiver sets? Had Littrell designed formations and plays built around featuring Gibson? There's still a lot of unknowns.

Basically, OU has two options. They can double down on their presumed top-four guys. Or, if they’re looking for someone who can replicate Gibson’s height, they could even turn to a young guy like Ivan Carreon (6-foot-6). Maybe they give some more snaps to JJ Hester (6-foot-4). Or maybe the staff gets creative and uses speedster Brenen Thompson to give the Sooners a downfield presence they would’ve gotten from Gibson.

My prediction? Anderson, Farooq, Anthony and Burks still get the significant bulk of the reps, with either Hester or Carreon getting a slight bump in playing time as options in five-receiver sets or to give one of the top options a breather.

The good news is that OU has the depth to withstand Gibson’s injury. But there’s no question that his injury is a blow to the depth and potential of the offense.