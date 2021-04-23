A week can do wonders. Woods announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday afternoon, after entering the transfer portal Tuesday morning.

Last Saturday, wide receiver Mike Woods was catching a touchdown pass and looking like a vital piece to the offense in the Arkansas spring game.

Woods, a three-star prospect from Magnolia, Texas, is coming off the best of his three seasons in Fayetteville.

He had 32 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Breaking that down even further, it included 399 yards and four of those scores in the last five games. He was second in the SEC in averaging 19.3 yards per catch and had back-to-back 100-yard games vs. LSU and Florida.

For his career, Woods has 80 receptions for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games.

There’s no question there is some star-studded talent for the Sooners in their receiving room, but there isn’t a whole lot of depth.

You add in the current suspension of receiver Trejan Bridges and the uncertainty there, and Woods became an easy name for OU fans to circle when he made his intentions known Tuesday.

Early word was OU and Florida were the two schools to watch, but sources told SoonerScoop.com earlier in the week that it wasn’t gonna happen with the Gators, making OU the overwhelming favorite.

OU has a lot of youth and stars in the making when it comes to the 2021 receiving class, but the Sooners have had so many transfers from the 2018 and 2020 classes that experience was sorely needed.

Woods checks that box in a major way and becomes the fourth transfer from SEC school during the calendar year. Wanya Morris, Eric Gray and Keshawn Lawrence are all in Norman after being at Tennessee last season.

The Sooners spring game is Saturday so too late to get things going for Woods in that department, but a major addition for Lincoln Riley and another piece to the puzzle for quarterback Spencer Rattler to use for the 2021 season.

The transfer portal has been incredibly kind to OU this week. Porter Moser was able to add four players to the basketball roster since Sunday, and now football gets back in the fun as well with Woods coming to Norman.