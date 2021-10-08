Mike Woods will live OU-Texas dream
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods is about to realize his childhood dream of playing in the Red River Showdown.He’s going to get that chance to walk down that tunnel and see the Cotton Bowl split 5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news