Milos Uzan headed to Sooners

Uzan was down to a final four of OU, Utah, Cal and UNLV, among several other offers. Narrowing it down even more, it felt like a Sooners vs. Utes battle, especially in the last few weeks.

It’s starting to pay off. The second member of OU’s 2022 class is in as Las Vegas Desert Pines point guard Milos Uzan made his announcement to the Sooners on Sunday.

Oklahoma first-year basketball coach Porter Moser searched far and wide in bringing in recruits in the last couple of months.

The high three-star prospect made his official visit to Norman last month, and as much as you want to give Moser and staff a ton of credit, junior Jalen Hill was there with a major helping hand.

Because think about it, who else could tell a kid from Las Vegas how their experience in Norman is going to be than another kid from Vegas in Hill? The junior and his family really put in the work as Uzan’s host and gave the Sooners a fighting chance.

It still felt like Utah had a slight lead, but Moser and staff kept making their charge. And when early this week hit, most became confident OU had done what was necessary.

Having Uzan in the fold means OU has found another quality point guard. No doubt that Uzan will have to add strength to play at a Power 5 level, but there’s a lot to like with his game.

One word to describe him would be smooth. Someone who can finish at the rim with his athleticism but can also create for his teammates. One of his biggest assets might be his ability to score at the rim and to create with either hand.

Uzan joins Otega Oweh as the other member in OU’s class. Searching far and wide and right now the two commitments are from New Jersey and Nevada.

The Sooners will continue to look for another guard and a huge priority will be for a post presence, but getting Uzan and Oweh will hopefully take away from needing the transfer portal to be such a necessity for the upcoming class.

With the early signing period less than a month away, adding Uzan is another sign that Moser and staff are indeed finding their footing.