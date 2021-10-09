Mims, Brooks return to prominence

DALLAS – There had always been a qualifier for the Oklahoma offense in the first five games. Even at 5-0, even when it was producing, just some whispers.

Mainly, where is wide receiver Marvin Mims? Or why hasn’t OU’s running game produced a 100-yard rusher?

Time to find new questions because you couldn’t have asked for a bigger way for Mims and Kennedy Brooks to re-introduce themselves to OU fans than in the second half of a legendary 55-48 come-from-behind win against Texas on Saturday afternoon in the Red River Showdown.

Mims entered the game without a touchdown. He left with two. OU hadn’t had a 200-yard rusher since 2018, scratch that after what Brooks did.

The two accounted for the final four OU touchdowns, culminating in Brooks adding his name to Red River Showdown lore with a 33-yard touchdown run with :03 left in the game.

“I didn't see much, I was out there blocking,” Mims said. “But I love watching KB run. Even whenever I was a recruit coming to this school watching film, I love watching KB run. Dude never goes down.

“First two tackles I mean I put my money on it that he's gonna break them. He's just a special player, a special guy. I love him to death. That's my brother.”

Brooks closed the show with 217 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. All the attention came in with Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, who was no slouch in his own right, but this afternoon belonged to the Mansfield native.

“It was a great run by Lincoln Riley. The O-line did a great job,” Brooks said. “They blocked it out. I went to the outside. The receivers did a hell of a job blocking downfield. I just ran straight and scored. It was amazing feeling to be able to win the game. I did it for the team. It was a great feeling.”

And welcome back to Mims. After setting records as a freshman, it sounds almost unfathomable to think he hadn’t found the end zone until 1:02 was left in the third quarter.

It was a bold move by head coach Lincoln Riley to replace starting quarterback Spencer Rattler with true freshman Caleb Williams, but it worked.

Like it really worked.

And Mims found his groove in the offense once again. Both of his touchdowns came on third down plays. The first was a third-and-11, and it was a game of can you top this because the next was a ridiculous third-and-19 situation with Texas up 41-33 in the fourth quarter.

Give credit to Williams for making the throw, and there are no words to describe the acrobatic effort by Mims to catch it, one, and get a foot inbounds for a 52-yard touchdown.

“It's crazy. To make a remarkable comeback that we did, I mean, you know you're down like in both of those situations you've got to come back and you've got to fight. Four overtimes (last year), that's not easy. No one will tell you it's easy.

“And then to come back from that deficit we had, the way the game started off 14-0 right out of the gates, it's hard to do that. I thank God that I was a part of these games. It shows a lot about our team, it shows a lot about us.”

Mims ended with five receptions for 136 yards and the two scores and one crazy celebration dance with Brayden Willis after the second one.

If this is what the OU offense is going to be the second half of the season, look out. And if this is what Brooks and Mims are going to do, OU fans have every right to be excited.