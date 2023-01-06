Mims had 54 catches for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. It punctuated a stellar three-year career in Norman, full of some all-time memorable moments for OU fans

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims announced Friday afternoon he will bypass his senior season with the Sooners and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Most figured this would be the week for some key announcements for the Sooners, but it was hard to read exactly which way Mims was leaning.

He was quiet about the subject throughout December, and he had two final big-time catches for the Sooners in the 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl last Thursday.

“Sooner Nation, thank you for making a 17-year-old boy’s dream come true! The endless support and love will never be taken for granted,” said Mims in his Draft announcement. “Y’all made me realize what being a Sooner truly means. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Whether it was his acrobatic grab in Bedlam against Oklahoma State as a freshman in 2020 or the legendary outing and touchdown reception against Texas in the Red River Rivalry in 2021, Mims lived for the big moment.

And delivered.

He came in for the 2020 class, just a year after three five-star receivers (Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges) had signed with the program. Mims never took a step back.

Although Mims hit the 1,000-yard mark this season, his first two years as a Sooner weren't too shabby, either.

He had 32 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 and 37 receptions for 610 yards and nine touchdowns in the COVID-shortened 2020 year.

Add it all up, and that’s 123 catches for 2,398 yards with 20 touchdowns and averaging an incredible 19.5 yards per catch in his career.

Mims joins cornerback C.J. Coldon as prominent members of the 2022 team to announce for the NFL Draft this week.

There was some hope Mims might return for one more year, especially when quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday he is returning to Norman, but Mims has done enough to put himself in the conversation as one of the top receivers for the 2023 Draft.