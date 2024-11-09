Mizzou 30, OU 23: Quick takeaways from a gut-punching loss

COLUMBIA, Missouri — The low point has hit for Oklahoma. The Sooners fell to Missouri, 30-23, on Saturday night in a game full of offensive struggles and costly turnovers. The Sooners actually led the game 23-16 with two minutes left in the game, then proceeded to allow Mizzou to score 14 unanswered points to win the game. It was all bad and not a lot of good for the Sooners, as they fall to 5-5 and 1-5 in SEC play on the season. It particularly hurts considering the Sooners were a 3.5-point favorite coming into the game and are one win short of securing bowl eligibility. Here are the takeaways:

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

It's been the same story for the Sooners against SEC opponents. They came into the game committing 11 turnovers in five conference games, and held a turnover margin of -7. By the end of Saturday night, they added four more turnovers to that total. And as pivotal and destructive as all of them were, the final turnover put the nail in the coffin. With the game tied at 23-23, Jackson Arnold had the opportunity to lead the Sooners down the field for a game-winning field goal or touchdown with a minute to go. Instead, on the second play of the game, Arnold was strip sacked and the ball was recovered by Mizzou for a 17-yard touchdown. That put the Tigers up 30-23 with 22 seconds to go.

It was simply a gutpunch, especially given how the Sooners had put themselves in a position to win in the first place. Just a few minutes prior Sammy Omosigho forced a fumble on Jamal Roberts, and Billy Bowman returned it for a 43-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 23-16 lead with two minutes to go. But the Sooners committed four turnovers to Mizzou's one, and had the most pivotal mistake of the game. Its first turnover came from Jackson Arnold, who fumbled after a 12-yard run on the second play of the game. The second turnover was particularly hurtful, as Peyton Bowen muffed a punt that was recovered by Mizzou at the OU 28-yard line. That play led to a Missouri field goal, marking their first points of the game at the 3:26 mark of the second half. On the third turnover, Arnold found Deion Burks over the middle for what would've been a third-down conversion, but instead Burks fumbled it. Missouri recovered it at the 30-yard line, then soaked up nearly five minutes off the clock and capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown from Drew Pyne to Brett Norfleet. In a game where Mizzou totaled 278 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per play, they were handed 16 of their 30 points off of OU turnovers. One of their touchdowns came after Oklahoma failed to pick up a fourth-and-1. Look no further than OU's turnovers as to why it lost.

Jackson Arnold finds nothing in the passing game

If there was any indication of just how bad things were for Arnold in the passing game, it's this: he and Luke Elzinga had the same amount of passing yards (43) heading into halftime. Arnold finally surpassed him at the 3:53 mark of the third quarter. It was obvious the Sooners were going to have issues on the offensive line, particularly with Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton ruled out before the game. Michael Tarquin suited up but didn't play, leaving Spencer Brown to soak up every snap at right tackle. But the Tigers' secondary had been vulnerable in conference play, allowing over 12 yards per completion and 18 passes of 20 yards or more. Instead, the Sooners never got anything going. Arnold completed 15 of 24 passes for 74 yards (4.9 yards per completion), his lowest output in a full game this season. It was particularly disappointing given the game marked the return of both Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq, who combined for seven catches for 55 yards. It was a big reason why the Sooners were inept on third downs. The Sooners picked up conversions on just five of 15 attempts and finished with just 14 first downs. The Sooners' running game was largely stagnant until Xavier Robinson found a rhythm late in the game. He finished with nine carries for 56 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. No one else on the team averaged more than 3.1 yards per carry.

The defense is stout to start, then loses steam