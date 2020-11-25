SoonerScoop - Mo Gibson the X-Factor for OU

When we last saw Oklahoma basketball, Austin Reaves was putting on a legendary performance in helping the Sooners with an epic come-from-behind victory. That was in March 2020, a long time ago. COVID-19 struck right as the Big 12 conference tournament was about to happen and, of course, shut down the NCAA tournament. Here we are, more than eight months later, hoping to get back to normal as the Sooners begin their season Wednesday evening against UTSA at Lloyd Noble Center. A lot of experience returns for Lon Kruger’s group. Most of it stems from time with the Sooners, and then there’s guard Umoja “Mo” Gibson. A transfer from North Texas, Gibson learned of his immediate eligibility less than a months ago. And whatever you thought you might know about OU’s ceiling changed in one NCAA ruling. “It was exciting. A lot of thoughts and a lot of images was in my head once I heard that I was going to be able to play,” said Gibson earlier this month. “But to take you through the day, it was after practice, after a long hard practice, fatigued, tired. Coach Krug came up to me, grabbed me by my shoulder and told me that the waiver had passed and I was able to play this year. It took a lot of relief. It relieved me. I felt free at the moment.” What Gibson brings is something that will be the hallmark of talking about this upcoming season, versatility. Gibson showed he can score with the Mean Green, and he’ll have his opportunities to do so at OU.

He’s more than that, though. He can handle the ball, and when you talk to his teammates, they rave about his ability to defend. “He’s a playmaker. A lot of people knock him for his size,” senior Brady Manek said. “I think he’s a true playmaker. He’s a basketball player. He makes shots. He finds the open guy. He’s an awesome defender. I think a lot of people will look down at him because of how big he is. I don’t think that really matters. He’s a really good player and he’s going to help us a lot this year.” The Sooners did what they could for the 2020 class in adding Trey Phipps, but as has become the tradition as of late with Kruger, OU was keeping at least one scholarship open for the transfer portal market. Based on what Gibson had done vs. OU and based on conversations with the UNT staff, OU was all-in when Gibson let it be known he was looking for a new home. It was about OU winning Gibson over, and he explains why the Sooners were the choice. “What stood out from OU is when I had talks with the coaches, and I talked with coach Krug, and I talked with coach Hartman, it wasn't pretty much any promises made,” Gibson said. “They told me they liked what I bring to the table. “They did their research on me. They just liked me as a player and as a person. It wasn't any promises or anything like that. I just felt like it was the best choice for me to come here. I like coach Krug, honestly. He told me my playing-time decision would be based upon my performances in practices. I'm real confident in the type of player I am.” OU also added Elijah Harkless, although his transfer process is still ongoing. Kruger said Monday he doesn’t expect an update on Harkless before Wednesday’s tip, and it’s just something they’ll keep monitoring throughout the season. When you add the experience of guys like Manek and Reaves to go with sophomores like De’Vion Harmon, Jalen Hill and Victor Iwuakor taking that next step and Gibson given the go-ahead, there’s a lot to like about this year’s squad that is finally getting a chance to return to the court.