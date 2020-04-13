Gibson was second team all-Conference USA as a sophomore in helping the Mean Green to the regular season conference championship. He announced his intention to transfer earlier this month.

Former North Texas guard Umoja “Mo” Gibson announced Monday afternoon he has chosen OU as his next destination.

Oklahoma knew it needed guard support heading into the 2020-21 season from the transfer market, and the Sooners can check one of those off.

I’m Blessed 🙏🏾 & thankful for the opportunity to continue my education & to play basketball at The University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner ❗️🤍 pic.twitter.com/vmVXC6KXEJ

The Sooners got to see him firsthand what he could do as Gibson scored 21 points as OU squeaked out an 82-80 road victory in Denton last December.

Gibson averaged 14.5 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shot 41.2 percent from the floor. He made a team-high 86 3-pointers and shot 39.4 percent from long distance. He also averaged 1.4 steals per contest.

The transfer portal gives, and it takes. Most who follow the Sooners knew forward Corbin Merritt was going to be back with Lon Kruger’s group. But it was a shock to many when sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy entered the portal Friday morning.

The question now will be about Gibson’s eligibility. He just finished his redshirt sophomore season. OU would love to have him eligible for the upcoming season as a redshirt junior, but it’s a little unclear right now if that’s going to happen. If not, he would be eligible as a redshirt senior for 2021-22.

Gibson started every game last season and played a team-high in minutes for the year and scored in double-digits in 24 of the 31 games.

Cross one off, but the Sooners aren’t done. And aren’t done this week, expect OU to make its move for another transfer guard later this week as Kruger and staff have put in the work despite have no in-person contact as everybody continues to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.