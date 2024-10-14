Monday Musings: What change is needed, and what change is in the works?

in other news
It's been 48 hours since the Sooners took arguably their ugliest loss of the Brent Venables era, a 34-3 pounding at the hands of Texas in the Red River Rivalry.
And if you're a chronically online Oklahoma football fan (which is the case for the overwhelming majority of the folks reading this article), odds are that you've clamored for change of some kind since that game went final. The Sooners are 4-2 on the year, but it doesn't feel like it. This team's offensive metrics are historically bad. They don't look capable of beating anybody with a pulse right now.
Seth Littrell might be the most unpopular man within state lines right now. Joe Jon Finley has taken heat as well. And ultimately, the buck stops at the desk of the head ball coach, Brent Venables himself. How does Oklahoma get the 2024 season back on track? There's no easy answer, but let's take a real-time, 30,000-foot look at where things stand for the program in three key areas to try and determine just how much hope can reasonably be mustered in 2024 and beyond.
On recruiting
First and foremost, let me address a couple of key recruitments in the 2025 cycle for the Sooners as they look to close out their haul, which still ranks among the national top 10 despite the recent losses of Floyd Boucard and Ka'Mori Moore.