Montgomery commits to OU
All throughout the week, it was more difficult than usual in trying to gauge what was expected from Oklahoma’s junior day.
Couldn’t really track down a lot of confirmed visitors, but there was one that wanted to let the world know repeatedly how fired up he was.
Now we know why. Houston Episcopal offensive tackle Cullen Montgomery announced his commitment to the Sooners via social media Sunday evening.
1000% Committed— cullen montgomery (@_manchild99) January 20, 2020
This one for you dad, watch over me.#BOOMERSOONER‼️
Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ykTTFaID4r
Montgomery has been a major target for the 2021 offensive line class for a long time, and after Sunday’s visit for junior day, Montgomery felt it was time. He had been tweeting about the visit multiple times in the last week, and it’s clear he knew the moment had come.
With offers from all over, it felt like toward the fall that OU and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh were starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Montgomery is the first offensive lineman commitment for the #LincUp21 class and the third pledge overall.
It was a noteworthy event with OU issuing 2022 offers to Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek offensive tackle Jacob Sexton and Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe wide receiver Talyn Shettron.
Montgomery becomes the first commitment from Sunday’s event, but there’s a strong feeling he won’t be the only one when it’s all said and done.