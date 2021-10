WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Oklahoma's 'Los Alamigos' are, by now, incredibly familiar names to recruiting fans. But of the trio one who hasn't been as well known, largely because he's just returned to Los Alamitos high school is Rivals100 wide receiver DeAndre Moore. The big-time talent is Oklahoma's most recent commitment and he spoke on his decision following a two-touchdown night and 42-14 win over Corona Del Mar.