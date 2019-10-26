MANHATTAN, Kan. – All Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts could do is stand on the sidelines. There would be no dramatic comeback attempt. The Sooners scored the final 18 points at Kansas State but dug too big of a hole in losing 48-41 to the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. OU was unsuccessful in its onside kick attempt with 1:43 left and never got a chance to complete what would have been a comeback for the ages.

The Sooners trailed 48-23 with 12:48 left in the fourth quarter before starting to play like they expected to the entire game. “I knew we had a spark,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “I just felt like the whole time we were going to make a run. It was just, ‘Can we make it early enough.’ And when we started to get on the run I knew we had enough time. So yeah, you’re mentally trying to keep your guys into it, you’re trying to call it the best you can and just letting them know that we’re going to get going. You’ve just got to hang in there.” OU had 220 yards of offense in the final 12:48, after having only 12 yards of offense in the third quarter. Hurts ended up with another ridiculous stat line. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 395 yards with a touchdown and ran for 96 yards and three more scores. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 135 yards and a touchdown that came during that 18-0 surge in the fourth quarter. “I think there's always more obviously,” said Hurts about what else could have been done. “We lost. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. So what, now what? How do we respond as a team?” About that onside kick… OU fans were in a frenzy when it appeared sophomore Brayden Willis had recovered the onside kick with 1:43 left in the game to give Hurts and the offense one more chance. The ruling on the field was initially in favor for the Sooners before a lengthy review by the referees determined Trejan Bridges had illegally touched the ball before going 10 yards.

Here was the @ScoopHD angle of the onside kick. Trejan Bridges (No.8) ... right in the middle of the screen. @SoonerScoop pic.twitter.com/LrGiizzUBb — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 26, 2019