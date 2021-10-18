More than Just Speed

The commitment of Tulsa Booker T. Washington Rivals100 defensive back Gentry Williams has a chance to be a huge win for the Sooners. Williams is one of the nation's most explosive prospects but there is much more to the nation's No. 67 overall player's game than just his undoubted track speed. We take a look at his tape and see just what the Sooners have reeled in with the Hornets superstar.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Williams' speed and ability to close ground is so widely accepted it feels almost wasteful to mention it. But still, it just can't be overstated what Williams brings to the table. And though that speed so often shows up on the offensive side of the ball if you're looking for a good moment to see what that type of elite speed can do, take a look at the :50 second mark of the reel above and see how easily he closes on a receiver in space.

The thing that too many people don't recognize about Williams shows up on both this play - with the physicality he plays with - as well as the following play when he lead blocks downfield for his teammate. Williams is a long and lean guy but he's not one who shies away from contact.

Another shining example of not only that physicality but how well he'll challenge the run is at the 1:22 mark where he, lined up inside the box, comes downhill and attacks a running back in the lane.

As a cornerback Williams is still raw and can get a little grabby at times but he also has a good feel and uses his eyes well to find the ball - notably on the final play of this reel.

Player Comparison: He reminds me quite a bit of former Clemson standout Mackensie Alexander.