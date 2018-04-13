Few positions have been deemed more key to Oklahoma's 2019 recruiting effort than safety so while it was big news for the Sooners to land a pair of five-star wide receivers on Friday the news that broke just moments ago, Rivals250 safety Jamal Morris picking the Sooners is as welcome as any to the Sooner staff.

Morris chose the Sooners over offers from Texas, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Notre Dame amongst a gaggle of others.

SoonerScoop.com will have much more from him in the coming hours and days.