Few positions have been deemed more key to Oklahoma's 2019 recruiting effort than safety so while it was big news for the Sooners to land a pair of five-star wide receivers on Friday the news that broke just moments ago, Rivals250 safety Jamal Morris picking the Sooners is as welcome as any to the Sooner staff.
Sincerely, ..... ✍🏾#Committed— Jamal Morris (@KinngMorris) April 13, 2018
( V.C @BallerTribe ) pic.twitter.com/LaL5tGBNnl
Morris chose the Sooners over offers from Texas, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Notre Dame amongst a gaggle of others.
SoonerScoop.com will have much more from him in the coming hours and days.