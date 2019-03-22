NEW ORLEANS - Last year Chris Morris, the Rivals100 offensive tackle from Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom Prep Academy, made himself comfortable once he got to Atlanta for last year's Five-Star Challenge. The big man, before even checking into the hotel or the event itself, hit up the hotel pool and once he was tracked down did his check-in and media availability with a towel around his waist.

So it's no surprise that he is ready to get back to the Five-Star and he talked about his plans for this year as well as the possibility that he could have a decision before the Five-Star?

He also released three of his upcoming top five to SCOOPHD following the New Orleans Rivals3StripeCamp.