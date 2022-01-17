Morrison completes the picture

How many transfer defensive backs will Oklahoma take? Can Oklahoma take? One, two, nah, how about all of them?

Former North Carolina Trey Morrison completes the defensive back transfer trio, announcing he will be a Sooner for the 2022 season Monday, following his visit to OU over the weekend.

In a 24-hour period, the Sooners added former Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon (Sunday) and former Louisville cornerback Kani Walker was the first to announce for OU on Monday.

Take a breath. Lock, lock, and lock – the emojis are done.

Morrison has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Tar Heels, beginning at cornerback before finding success at safety and nickelback.

He had 47 tackles last season, including 34 solo. He forced a fumble and recovered another fumble for a 63-yard touchdown and four passes defended.

That goes in line with the type of production he had the entire time at UNC, playing a big role as a true freshman for the 2018 season and never looking back.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, Morrison had 148 tackles in his four seasons with two interceptions and 17 passes defended.

The size might have some OU fans scratching their heads, but when you consider head coach Brent Venables was coaching at Clemson in the ACC vs. Morrison and immediately tried to add him to the Sooners? Clearly, there’s a lot to like.

Morrison has four seasons of experience to fall back on, while Walker is at the beginning of his college journey.

A member of the 2021 class for the Cards, Walker only had one tackle and Louisville coaches mentioned they were keeping Walker at the four-game limit so he could redshirt and then take off in 2022.

Walker entered the portal last Monday, and OU offered Wednesday and set up an official visit for the weekend.

A native of Georgia, Walker is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. It’s hard to know what schools were going to be a factor because OU attacked so hard once he hit the portal, that the Sooners became a strong favorite almost immediately.

Walker and Morrison are both going to enroll for the spring semester, which begins Tuesday. The same cannot be said for Coldon.

Coldon intends to graduate from Wyoming this semester and then end up in Norman in June.

Like Morrison, though, Coldon was incredibly productive during his years with the Cowboys. He topped that all off with a 67-tackle performance in 2021 that would have ranked third overall for OU last year to go with 10 passes defensed.

After signing with Wyoming for the 2017 class as a wide receiver, Coldon moved to defense and found his role as a physical cornerback.

He had 115 tackles in his four seasons to go with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 16 passes defensed.

The common theme with the trio? No other visits were planned. In communicating with the three defensive backs last week, they were all adamant OU was the only visit. The lingering question became whether OU was going to pick-and-choose, or take them all.

Take them all, as we found out.

The three joined Tulane defensive lineman transfer Jeffery Johnson as players who will now be Sooners after visiting Norman in the last week.

OU put in some work in the transfer portal, and there are still some possibilities out there, especially on offense that should work themselves out during the course of this week.

But Venables saw an obvious need at defensive back and with cornerbacks coach Jay Valai and safeties coach Brandon Hall officially all together, the Sooners attacked it hard by adding Morrison, Walker and Coldon.



