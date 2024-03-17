After missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight time in his three-year tenure, Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser released this statement: "First and foremost, I loved coaching this group of young men and standing with them as they battled night after night. They showed incredible resiliency, love for one another, and a passion to win. I am devastated for these young men who were left out of the NCAA Tournament, despite having a resume and metrics worthy of being in the field. At a later time, I will have more to say about our body of work and the selection process. Collectively, in consultation with our athletes, staff, and administration, we have respectfully declined an invitation to participate in the NiT. This decision, though difficult, was made with the well-being of our student-athletes as the top priority. I will be in the community and at other University of Oklahoma events and you will hear me say this many times, but THANK YOU OU students, Sooner Nation, and all our fans for your incredible support this season. You are the reason the University of Oklahoma is so special."

After being the first team out of the field of 68, the Sooners would have been the No. 1 overall seed in the NIT, had they accepted the invite. The decline of the invite officially ends the 2023-24 season for the Sooners, as they finished at 20-12 and 8-10 in conference play. The Sooners weren't the only notable team to decline the NIT invite; Saint John's, Pittsburgh, Memphis, Mississippi State, and Indiana all also elected to decline.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser walks off the court following his team after the first half of the game against Kansas Saturday (Evert Nelson)

With the season officially over, Moser and the coaching staff will shift their focus to the transfer portal as they begin a crucial offseason for the program. Rivaldo Soares, Le’Tre Darthard, and Maks Klanjscek have all exhausted their eligibility and won't be returning next season. However, a considerable portion of the roster remains eligible to return, including Javian McCollum, Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, Jalon Moore, Sam Godwin, John Hugley, Kaden Cooper, Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita, and Jacolb Cole. Additionally, the Sooners will welcome Dayton Forsythe and Kuol Atak to next year's roster, adding further depth and talent to the team.

Starting Monday, the NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open, marking the beginning of a crucial period for Oklahoma's coaching staff. Now that the staff is fully available, their primary focus will be on identifying and recruiting the right additions to next year's team. Moreover, the Sooners may witness some current players exploring transfer opportunities elsewhere. This possibility is further magnified by a recent NCAA rule change, granting all players the ability to transfer and gain immediate eligibility.